To reduce the risk of Evergrande, China has urged banks to avoid housing speculation.

As fears grow that Evergrande’s debt issue will spill over into the property industry, China has asked banks to keep the housing market stable and discourage speculating.

The Chinese property developer’s imminent collapse poses systemic dangers for the national and global economies, as it is burdened with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is battling to repay.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement that the country’s financial sector must accomplish the aims of “stabilizing land and housing prices” and “insisting on not utilizing real estate as a short-term economic boost” at a meeting on Wednesday.

“Houses are used for living, not speculation,” the central bank added.

Evergrande, based in Shenzhen, was not mentioned in the readout of the discussion with the banking and insurance regulatory body.

However, it sends a clear message that authorities are concerned about the impact of Evergrande’s bankruptcy on China’s property market, which has been subjected to months of tightening rules aimed at reducing speculation.

Beijing has resisted bailing out Evergrande thus far, but Chinese media claimed that the Shenzhen government has launched an investigation into the conglomerate’s investment arm.

According to Chinese media reports this week, Shenzhen’s financial regulator said in a Monday letter to investors that a “thorough investigation” was underway after gathering evidence regarding Evergrande Wealth.

Since Monday, two investors told AFP, chat groups holding hundreds of dissatisfied Evergrande investors on the WeChat messaging service had been purged or disabled, with members unable to send or receive messages.

Investors requested payback because the properties and high yields on wealth products promised by Evergrande never materialized, and these social media groups were utilized to organize protests in recent weeks.

The group was “suspected of breaking applicable laws and regulations,” according to an error notice seen by AFP in various chat rooms.

“Many members of the organization were summoned by local police (in Shenzhen), and some were even asked to sign agreements not to petition Beijing,” stated one unidentified investor.

“We consider ourselves to be law-abiding individuals who have not broken the law. We’re just asking for our money back.”

Evergrande has started selling off its assets, including a $1.5 billion holding in a Chinese regional bank to a state-owned corporation.

The property firm was slated to pay a $47.5 million interest payment on a US dollar bond on Wednesday, less than a week after another offshore bond was due to be paid.

