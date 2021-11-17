To reduce imports, the UAE wants to strengthen its arms industry.

Drones, guided missiles, and simulators: the UAE is going all out to strengthen its defense sector in order to reduce its reliance on imports.

Khalid Al-Breiki is the chairman of one of the Emirati defence consortium EDGE’s five clusters, which was founded two years ago and brings together 25 Emirati armaments businesses in order to develop “national capacities.”

The Abu Dhabi-based defense alliance, he claims, demonstrates the “maturity of our sector in the UAE.”

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, EDGE became the first Middle Eastern company to rank among the top 25 military companies in the world last year, with gross sales of more than $5 billion.

“We realized we needed to consolidate our capabilities under one roof in order to focus on what we want to make and service in the country,” Breiki told AFP.

“We have a start-up attitude, but with scalability.”

The company employs 13,000 people “from all over the world,” but it wants to hire more UAE locals, focusing on partnerships with institutions in the UAE and internationally.

Its goals are in line with a national “Emiratisation” agenda, which has seen the government push for more local hiring in an oil-rich Gulf country where foreigners outnumber residents by nearly nine to one.

EDGE’s massive pavilion at the Dubai Airshow features a variety of homegrown items, ranging from guided missiles to cybersecurity solutions.

Contracts for the group have increased dramatically in recent months, with nearly all of them with the UAE government.

Maintenance of military jets, valued at about $4 billion, and the provision of guided bombs, valued at $880 million, were two particularly lucrative deals.

The UAE, like its neighbors Saudi Arabia and Qatar, is a major arms importer and is looking to diversify its economy.

This occurs in the defense industry through “offsets,” which oblige defense manufacturers to spend in nations that import their equipment.

“We’ve completed 20 goods under the ‘Made in the UAE’ project, and we’ve announced 13 additional products this year,” Breiki said.

“Having an indigenous capability is inspiring, but we haven’t evolved to the point where we can do it without partners.”

Breiki claimed that EDGE has inked many agreements with overseas partners, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon in the United States, as well as Embraer in Brazil, and that they are all part of the “Airbus ecosystem.”

He went on to say that the organization has formed “strategic alliances” with select businesses, in which they “buy from us and sell to us.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.