To reassure Americans about inflation, Biden delves into US oil reserves.

President Joe Biden reached for the US strategic oil reserves on Tuesday in an attempt to comfort Americans worried about inflation and food shortages as they prepare for Thanksgiving — and to boost his poll numbers, which have been slipping.

Faced with mounting public outrage over rising inflation and, in particular, the skyrocketing price of gasoline at gas stations, Biden revealed a coordinated strategy with other major users to unleash national oil reserves onto the market.

“This release will be taken in parallel with other major energy consuming nations such as China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom,” the White House announced after weeks of negotiations.

“It will take time, but you should see the price of petrol reduce sooner rather than later,” Biden said in a White House speech.

While the US economy is making a remarkable recovery from the Covid-19 lockdowns, supply chain disruption and inflation are causing concern as the holiday season kicks off on Thursday with Thanksgiving.

“Moms and parents are concerned, wondering if there will be enough food to buy for the holidays. Will we be able to deliver Christmas presents on time to the kids?” Biden acknowledged that price increases are “difficult” for many people. He, on the other hand, pushed back against critics who claimed he didn’t understand the task. Biden observed that the two most important trading ports, both in southern California, were now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, rather than only 40 hours a week.

According to the most recent average of polls from fivethirtyeight.com, Biden has a 42.8 percent approval rating, with 52.2 percent disapproving.

Biden’s assurances were not well received by Republican opponents.

In a statement, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said, “Joe Biden’s failed leadership produced increasing costs, and now American families are paying more for gas, groceries, and everything this Thanksgiving.”

Although employment in the United States is fast increasing, incomes are rising, and the stock market continues to rise, inflation, particularly for fuel, is dampening the mood.

According to the latest numbers from the AAA motorists’ group, average fuel costs at filling stations are $3.41 per gallon, the highest level since 2014. This marks a $1.29 increase over last year’s gas costs.

Biden and his wife Jill, like millions of other Americans, are visiting family or friends ahead of Thanksgiving, but in his case, he was scheduled to board Air Force One later Tuesday for a short flight to the gorgeous island of Nantucket.

