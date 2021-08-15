To reach the Toronto final, Opelka stuns third-seeded Tsitsipas.

Reilly Opelka reached the final of the ATP Toronto Masters on Saturday, defeating third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

The towering American, who turns 24 this month, will face the winner of the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev and big-hitting American John Isner in the Masters final on Sunday.

Tsitsipas was defeated by Opelka, who had 46 wins to the Greek’s 23. In a two-and-a-half-hour encounter, he blasted 17 aces to earn his first win against a top-five opponent.

Opelka, who beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in the opening round, said, “I’ve played amazing from the first round against a lot of hardship.”

“At the Masters 1000s, there are no easy draws; every match is a nightmare.

“However, I have a lot of confidence, which I’ve carried with me throughout each match. With my serve, I’m putting pressure on the boys, and they can sense it. They know I’m not going to give away many free points on my serve.”

Tsitsipas held his own until Opelka broke for a 4-3 lead late in the third set.

Three games later, the American completed the comeback with an overhead smash on his first match point.

“He won, but it didn’t go my way,” Tsitsipas explained. “But, don’t worry, there’s always another time.

“It was evident that I struggled with my serve. It’s difficult to maintain a rhythm when you don’t have one. It damages your game invisibly.

“I didn’t have anything to fear today, but I kept missing shots in rallies and opportunities. That’s what I ended up paying for.”

Tsitsipas, who is ranked third in the world after Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, continues to lead the ATP with 45 match wins this season, while Djokovic is second with 36.