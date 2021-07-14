To quell unrest, the South African government has requested 25,000 troops.

The South African government attempted to deploy roughly 25,000 troops on Wednesday to quell the unrest, which is now in its sixth day, amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruptions in farming, manufacturing, and oil refining began to bite.

According to government data, 72 people have died and over 1,200 have been jailed since former President Jacob Zuma began a 15-month prison sentence, inciting violent protests.

Supply lines and transportation links have been targeted by looters, particularly in the southeastern region of KwaZulu-Natal, affecting goods and services across the country.

On Wednesday, the authorities reported 208 acts of looting and vandalism, as the number of military deployed quadrupled to 5,000.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on the other hand, later told parliament that she had “submitted a request for deployment of plus-minus 25,000” soldiers. The president is the one who authorizes troop deployments.

She didn’t specify when the exta troops would be deployed.

The government had been pressed to boost the number of troops on the ground in order to immediately put a stop to the violence that was wreaking havoc on an already ailing economy.

More than 800 retail stores were looted, according to the country’s consumer goods regulating organization.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with political party leaders and warned that sections of the country “may soon run out of basic commodities due to widespread disruption of food, gasoline, and pharmaceutical supply systems.”

Because of the turmoil, state-owned logistics company Transnet declared a “force majeure” – an emergency beyond its control – on a critical rail line connecting Johannesburg and the coast on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people lined outside food stores in the coastal city of Durban hours before they opened, and queues of automobiles developed outside gasoline stations, according to an AFP photographer.

The country’s largest refinery, SAPREF, shut down its Durban plant on Tuesday, affecting a third of the country’s fuel supplies.

“It’s unavoidable that we’ll have fuel shortages in the next days or weeks,” said Layton Beard of the Automobile Association.

Bread was being sold from a delivery truck outside a big shopping mall in Johannesburg’s Soweto slum, after stores were plundered or closed due to vandalism fears.

The lootings have “seriously jeopardized our energy and food security,” according to University of the Free State chancellor Bonang Mohale.

The violence has also hampered the introduction of the coronavirus vaccination and the delivery of pharmaceuticals to hospitals, according to Mohale, who echoed similar hospital reports.

The country is in the, with over 2.2 million infections detected. Brief News from Washington Newsday.