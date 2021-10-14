To Make Hot Chocolate A Has Bean, Try This New Cocoa Fruit Drink.

Forget hot chocolate: a cool beverage made from discarded cacao fruit bits hopes to appeal to health-conscious and environmentally conscientious consumers.

The “Elix” drink, released Thursday by Barry Callebaut, the world’s largest chocolate maker, is part of a growing trend in processed meals to employ 100 percent fruits to reduce waste and environmental impact.

Typically, 70% of the cacao fruit, including the peel, pulp, and juice, is discarded, leaving only the beans to be used in chocolate production.

“It has a very pleasant zesty, fruity flavor,” said Peter Boone, CEO of Barry Callebaut, ahead of a launch ceremony in Amsterdam. “However, it also makes an active health claim.” The drink will be available first in Europe, where the EU’s food safety agency has backed claims that flavanols, a chemical found in cacao, are good for blood circulation.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval is “pending in spring 2022,” according to the business.

Elix is the company’s newest attempt to produce new goods as chocolate consumption in developed nations drops. The company serves food giants such as Nestle, Unilever, and Mondelez.

In 2017, Barry Callebaut introduced ruby, a new pink chocolate kind. The business also introduced a new type of chocolate that uses the entire fruit in 2019.

Following criticism of the chocolate industry’s role in deforestation in major producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, efforts to utilise all of the cocoa fruit have been made.

In 2017, the environmental group Mighty Earth designated Barry Callebaut as one of the manufacturers responsible for the destruction of up to 90% of national parks in those countries.

According to Boone, the new drink is part of an effort to address such concerns.

“We began to upcycle garbage in order to provide more value in the end for the farmers while also helping the environment.”