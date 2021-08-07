To find the best fries, I tried McDonald’s, Five Guys, KFC, and Taco Bell.

Fries are a menu item that can make or break a restaurant; if I had the choice between mediocre fries and exceptionally outstanding fries, I will always choose the latter.

When it comes to fast food, the quality of burgers and other comparable items might be pretty similar.

I believe there was once a minor dispute about who had the finest fries (but we can all agree that KFC had the worst…) As a result, I decided to go out and look for an answer.

I investigated who has the greatest fast food in my city by visiting five of the city’s major fast food companies.

Because everyone knows how big Five Guys fries are, I went for the smallest size (Little) and still felt a little intimidated.

The fries were really greasy, as you can see from the photo. They arrive in a paper cup, but the substantial serving size (which I don’t mind) causes them to spill out and soak through the paper bag.

I loved these because they didn’t have a distinct peanut flavor – however the stores do smell like peanut oil, and I’m little scared that my hair will as well after spending five minutes in there.

The fries, on the other hand, were amazing; they tasted like something you’d order from a restaurant.

I went with the basic version, although Cajun seasoning is also available for an added kick.

The potato had a wonderful texture, and I was blown away.

I’d say ordering these is preferable to buying them in person because the peanut oil fragrance won’t stay on your clothes or hair.

4 out of 5 stars

KFC should stick to chicken because these fries were the worst I’ve ever had.

I couldn’t even pretend to like it because they were so unpleasant.

On top of that, the packet was only half full. I believe it is reasonable to expect the package to be somewhat filled for £1.49.

If you’re going to KFC, I recommend buying the corn on the cob or the rice instead of the fries.

They’ll probably do it if there’s no other option, but only as a last resort.

1 out of 5 stars

However, Burger King fries have some flavor. “The summary has come to an end.”