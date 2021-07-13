To entice workers, McDonald’s will offer benefits such as tuition, child care, and paid time off.

McDonald’s employees may soon be eligible for a broader range of perks, including emergency child care, as part of the fast food chain’s effort to entice workers back after the COVID-19 outbreak prompted layoffs.

According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s franchise owners are trying to give better hourly compensation, paid time off, backup child care, and tuition support to attract more workers and make the company more competitive.

McDonald’s made the announcement after announcing in May that it will raise wages for roughly 36,500 hourly workers by 10% over the next few months. Depending on their location, entry-level workers will now earn $11 to $17 per hour, while shift managers will earn $15 to $20 per hour.

According to CNBC, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in May, “We face a competitive hiring environment together with our franchisees, and remaining ahead means we must consistently renew our commitment to give one of the leading employment packages in the industry.”

The additional perks follow a survey of McDonald’s franchisees to find out what kind of compensation they’d like to see. More than 5,000 employees and managers stated they wanted more extra perks, such as higher compensation and more working flexibility.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a recent poll done by the Compass Restaurant Consulting and Research firm indicated that the government’s unemployment benefits are the leading cause of labor shortages in many eateries.

Workers reported dissatisfaction as the second cause, followed by a fear of being exposed to the COVID-19 epidemic while working in a public-facing position as the third.

In addition to McDonald’s, a number of other eateries have increased pay to combat the labor shortage. Large retailers like Walmart and Target have previously chosen to close their stores on Thanksgiving Day to allow staff to spend the holiday with their families. Best Buy’s child-care benefits have also been upgraded.

Last week, Papa John’s announced that employees working at company-owned restaurants will get bonuses for new hires, referrals, and retention. According to Texas News Today, enterprise workers would receive an additional $50 for each new hire they bring into the organization.