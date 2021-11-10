To ease tensions between France and the United States, Harris and Macron will meet.

On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in an effort to repair relations with Paris following a crisis precipitated by the cancellation of a submarine deal.

On the second day of a four-day tour to France, Harris will meet with Macron at the presidential palace at 1700 GMT on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she will participate in a peace summit with other world leaders, and on Friday, she will attend an international conference on Libya.

Her visit follows a major Franco-American spat that erupted in September when Australia backed out of a multibillion-dollar submarine agreement with Paris in favor of a deal with the US.

Harris linked politics to scientific study — and cookery — during a visit of the prestigious Pasteur Institute in Paris on Tuesday. Harris’ mother conducted cancer research there in the 1980s.

“There will be problems and mistakes,” she said. “If you don’t make the same mistake twice, that’s a terrific practice to support,” says the author. “I’m looking forward to many, many days of constructive discussions confirming the strength of our connection,” she said as she landed on Tuesday. After Secretary of State Antony Blinken was deployed in early October in an attempt to resolve the problem, the visit was announced.

At a meeting with Macron last month, President Joe Biden attempted to make amends for the dispute, telling the French leader that his government had been “clumsy” in securing the submarine contract with Australia.

The AUKUS agreement is part of a new strategic alliance between the US, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Australia secretly negotiated to buy US-designed nuclear submarines before abandoning a $60 billion deal with French defense contractor Naval Group, angering Paris.

Harris and Macron are scheduled to talk about US backing for France’s military mission in the Sahel against extremists, as well as French-backed efforts to strengthen European defense capabilities.