To drink this high-octane Samuel Adams beer, you’ll need $240 and a certain zip code.

Samuel Adams is getting ready to introduce its 28 percent alcohol-by-volume Utopias beer, but only specific states will be able to get their hands on it.

Because the Utopias beer is so potent, it is outlawed in 15 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia – and costs $240 for 25.4 ounces.

The beer will be available on Oct. 11 at select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores where state laws allow, according to Samuel Adams. According to CNN, Samuel Adams, which is already in its 12th year of creating the Utopias beer, will only sell roughly 13,000 bottles of the drink every two years.

The Utopias beer, according to Samuel Adams, is a “extreme” beer that has been matured in wooden bourbon casks for over three decades. The beer is supposed to be sipped from a sniffer at room temperature, and has been compared to a complicated port or cognac.

Carcavelos, Madeira, Ruby Port, and Sherry Oloroso barrels are used to finish the brew. For the first time, Sauternes oak wine casks were utilized in this year’s brew, bringing subtle flavours of apricot and caramel to the blend, according to Samuel Adams.

To achieve the beer’s flavor of black cherry and dark fruits with overtones of maple and vanilla, the brewer also adds Michigan Balaton cherries, which are noted for their subtle sweet and tart notes.

In a statement, Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, stated, “We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost 30 years ago and continue that time-honored practice today.”

“Since the launch of Utopias in 2002, brewers have experimented with various types of aging barrels, new flavors, and blending processes in order to create uncharted territory with each brew. “The end outcome is usually unique, energetic, and well worth the wait,” he added.