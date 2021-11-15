To compete with Amazon, the founder of China’s first smartwatch brand resurfaces with a decentralized storage service.

InWatch was one of the first to capture the market with a highly functioning, yet affordable smartwatch, the inWatch Z, before smartwatches became a major part of a consumer electronics brand’s IoT strategy. Not to mention the fact that it was the first of its type in China. Notably, the inWatch Z was a contender at a period when today’s main players such as Apple, Samsung, and other market leaders were absent.

InWatch deal-to-deal was one of the first to market, and it was enjoying its success. Tencent, Swarovski, Alibaba, and Qualcomm have all signed deals with the brand, positioning it as a market leader.