To combat the ‘Children’s Wave,’ Israel immunizes children as young as five years old.

On Monday, Israel began administering Covid-19 vaccines to children aged five to eleven, making it one of just a few countries to immunize youngsters this young in the fight against another pandemic.

During the summer, the Jewish state saw an increase in coronavirus infections, fueled by the Delta strain, and began one of the first booster shot programs.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remarked on Facebook that the country is seeing a “children’s wave,” with almost half of the recently verified cases being among youngsters under the age of 11 years old.

Authorities had already begun immunizing children aged 12 to 17, but after Pfizer’s trials and suggestions from an Israeli team of scientists, they opted to lower the age limit.

While the campaign targeting younger kids was supposed to commence on Tuesday, an AFP team in Tel Aviv discovered that doses were already being given out by Monday night.

“Right now, amid the outbreak, immunization is the finest instrument to safeguard our children,” Heli Nave remarked outside a clinic where children were receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

She admitted that “it is not an easy decision,” but said evidence from the United States, which began immunizing five- to 11-year-olds earlier this month, had persuaded her.

The prime minister will get his youngest kid vaccinated on Tuesday morning, according to his office.

Thanks to a contract with Pfizer that provided it access to millions of doses in exchange for data on the vaccine’s efficacy, Israel was one of the first countries to offer coronavirus vaccines last year.

More than 5.7 million persons out of a total population of nine million have been properly immunized.