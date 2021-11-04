To combat Tesla, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn calls for a “revolution.”

On Thursday, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess advised employees at the German automaker to prepare for the “transformation” required to compete with Tesla and Chinese automakers.

“In the new automotive world, we are up against competition like we’ve never seen before,” Diess said during a lecture at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters.

The German conglomerate, which includes Audi, Porsche, and Skoda among its 12 brands, is investing 35 billion euros ($40 billion) on the transition to electric vehicles, with the goal of becoming the world’s largest electric manufacturer by 2025.

VW’s factories will need to be retooled soon, as the company plans to discontinue producing cars with internal combustion engines in Europe as soon as 2033 for its namesake flagship brand.

Diess expressed concern about the Wolfsburg factory, whose future has been the topic of heated internal debate, while praising the “excellent productivity” of the new Tesla plant south of Berlin, where manufacturing is set to begin in the coming months.

Tesla’s German plant will create a vehicle in 10 hours, according to Diess, whereas Volkswagen’s primary electric car factory in Zwickau will take “more than 30 hours.”

“Today is the appropriate moment for the VW revolution,” said Diess, who sparked alarm within the firm last month when he alluded to the prospective loss of 30,000 jobs in Wolfsburg.

At the assembly, works council chairperson Daniela Cavallo stated the Wolfsburg factory had “not one employee too many.”

Cavallo stated, “You often offer us with nice images from your vacations, but not with semiconductors,” referring to recent production halts due to shortages of the critical component.

The group’s “Trinity” project, which will be built starting in 2026 and will entail a substantial restructuring at the central factory, which has yet to start producing an electric model, is the CEO’s planned “revolution for Wolfsburg.”

Diess told staff, “I want your children and grandkids to have a secure employment here in Wolfsburg in 2030,” and urged them to make Volkswagen “future-ready.”

Meanwhile, Cavallo, the chairperson of the Wolfsburg Works Council, has stated that producing another electric model “much before Trinity and 2026” is “necessary.”

At a supervisory board meeting on December 9, Volkswagen’s executive board will propose their “Vision 2030” for the Wolfsburg factory.