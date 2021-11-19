To combat discrimination, the city of New York wants to prohibit employers from using automated hiring tools.

According to the Associated Press, a law passed by the New York City Council this month would prohibit firms from using automated hiring tools unless they can pass a yearly audit proving they don’t discriminate based on a potential employee’s race or gender.

While some businesses employ artificial intelligence-based tools to scan resumes or analyze footage of job interviews, most job seekers are unaware that their information is being processed. The bill would also require AI toolmakers to publish more information on how their products work, as well as provide candidates the option of opting out of having their information assessed by a program, potentially necessitating the review of their application by a human.

“I believe this technology can cause a lot of problems if there isn’t more openness,” Frida Polli, co-founder and CEO of Pymetrics, a New York business that uses AI to test job skills through game-like online examinations, told the Associated Press. Her firm fought for the bill, which benefits companies like Pymetrics, which already publish fairness audits.

However, some AI scientists and digital rights groups believe the bill falls short of preventing bias and establishes an inadequate bar for a measure that may be used as a model in other states or at the federal level.

The bill comes as more businesses, such as fast-food chains and Wall Street banks, are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline their application and hiring processes.

On November 10, the council passed the bill 38-4, and while Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that he supports it, he has yet to decide whether or not to sign it. The bill has a large enough majority to pass without the mayor’s signature, and it would take effect in 2023 under Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

Its supporters compare it to another groundbreaking New York City ordinance that became a national standard-bearer earlier this century, requiring chain restaurants to list calorie counts on their menu items.

Instead of assessing the health of hamburgers, this metric tries to provide insight into the complicated algorithms that score job applicants’ skills and personalities depending on how they respond to questions. This is a condensed version of the information.