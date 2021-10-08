To catch tax evaders, the IRS wants to monitor your bank account.

To capture tax evaders, the Biden administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to investigate ordinary account holders and monitor transactions as little as $600.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is advocating the idea, which requires financial institutions to report aggregated “inflow” and “outflow” from bank, loan, and investment accounts, according to the Treasury Department.

In a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee, which is discussing whether to include the idea in the administration’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, Yellen claimed the scheme would show “opaque income streams that disproportionately flow to the top.”

On Tuesday, Yellen told CNBC that the proposal to monitor account holders is “simply a few pieces of information about individuals’ bank accounts, nothing at the transaction level that would breach privacy,” and that it is “a straightforward approach for the IRS to have a sense of where that may be.”

If the rule is passed into law, it will apply to all personal and commercial accounts, with annual reporting required for transactions exceeding $600.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this means that any American might be scrutinized by the IRS.

The prospect of being further monitored by the IRS, on the other hand, has sparked widespread outrage.

Many banks and advocates have slammed the initiative, claiming that it will disproportionately affect ordinary people.

“While legislators claim that this provision is targeted at high-income individuals, it affects practically every American who has a bank account.” In a letter to Congressional leaders last month, the American Bankers Association and state bankers organizations warned, “This is horrible public policy and should be rejected.”

According to MarketWatch, there are also concerns that disclosing more personal information could lead to identity theft and data breaches, which have already dominated the virtual world in recent months.

According to John Kinsella, Vice President of Tax Policy at the American Bankers Association, “we continue to feel this proposal jeopardizes the privacy and security of financial information for practically every U.S. account holder.” “It will result in an unprecedented volume of taxpayer data, the majority of which will be irrelevant to computing taxable income, posing a huge cost and data security risk to taxpayers,” says the report. So far, 23 state treasurers and auditors have signed a statement labeling the plan “one of the greatest data privacy infringements in our nation’s history.”