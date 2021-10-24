To begin the Northern Tour, the All Blacks defeat the US Eagles 104-14.

Will Jordan’s three tries led the New Zealand All Blacks to a 104-14 victory over the United States on Saturday, kicking off a five-match northern hemisphere trip.

For the All Blacks, Luke Jacobson and Angus Ta’avao each scored two tries in a brilliant masterpiece of passing and elegance that humbled the outmatched Eagles.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster stated, “That’s a wonderful launching pad for what’s going to be a significant month for us.”

The contest at FedEx Field, home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, set the tone for the All Blacks’ trip to Wales on Saturday, followed by stays in Italy, Ireland, and France in November.

“This is unlike any other tour,” Foster added. “This was a crucial test for us.” We had a great day ahead of us. It was fantastic to perform it in a unique venue with a unique vibe.” Despite suffering their most lopsided of four blowout losses in the all-time rivalry, the Eagles scored their first-ever tries against New Zealand.

Coach Gary Gold of the Eagles commented, “I’m devastated by the result.” “It’s fantastic that we were able to score a couple of tries against them, but that will be overshadowed by the dreadful scoreline.”

“That’s what happens when you play the best attacking team in the world.” I don’t believe our team gave up. That’s all I’m asking.” The All Blacks had just lost to South Africa three weeks prior, ending their unbeaten run in the Rugby Championship, while the Eagles had just lost to Uruguay in a World Cup qualification match two weeks prior.

“We were able to improve on several parts of our game from the South Africa encounter,” All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie said. “We were overjoyed.” Players who saw limited involvement in the Rugby Championship will have the opportunity to showcase their abilities ahead of European contests.

With long-term captain Sam Cane returned in the second half after recovering from an injured pectoral muscle, Sam Whitelock, who missed later Rugby Championship matches in Australia, took over captaincy duties for the All Blacks.

Fans celebrated the All Blacks as they performed the Haka, and only 29 seconds later, New Zealand flanker Jacobson scored the game’s opening try.

In the sixth minute, prop Ethan de Groot, who was making his All Blacks debut, scored a try.

In the 10th minute, Jordan scored his first try, kicking down the right wing over Will Hooley and running around him to collect the ball. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.