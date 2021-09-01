To Begin September, US Stocks Open On A High Note.

In the first trading day of the month, Wall Street equities rose despite weak private employment statistics and concerns about the Delta variety of Covid-19.

Stocks had been steadily rising and setting new highs for months, with only a few pauses, and appeared to be on course to continue this pattern.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was practically flat at 35,348.49 around 20 minutes into the session.

The S&P 500 index gained 0.2 percent to 4,531.97, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to 15,350.66.

Investors appeared indifferent by the significant miss in private hiring in August, which was almost half of what economists had expected at 374,000, according to payroll services provider ADP, and might be a red flag for the important government employment report on Friday.

According to ADP chief economist Nela Richardson, the report “has underlined a downshift in the labor market recovery.”

However, the announcement that retail behemoth Walmart is looking to hire 20,000 permanent employees helped to balance things out.

According to Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, the data is buffeted by “crosscurrents” such as labor shortages that could result in layoffs and “desire for more personnel from every sector.”

“I think we just had to keep our eyes on the long term because we know this recovery, both the stock market and the economy, isn’t over yet.”

Walmart’s stock was down 0.4 percent, but Campbell Soup Company’s stock was up 3.8 percent after the company reported better-than-expected results.

hs/dw