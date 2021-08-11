To avoid detention, Nicaragua’s opposition leader flees to Costa Rica.

The leader of Nicaragua’s opposition party, Citizens Alliance for Liberty, announced Tuesday that she had left the country for Costa Rica, afraid that she would be put to President Daniel Ortega’s government’s list of rival politicians imprisoned.

Carmella Rogers, also known as Kitty Monterrey, claimed in a television interview with Telenoticias in Costa Rica – her first public appearance in several days – that “nobody is secure anymore.”

“(Staying) didn’t make sense; they were either going to put me in jail or deport me.”

The CxL leader’s national identity card and passport were revoked by officials last week.

Monterrey stated, “I’ve been in hiding since Friday.” “I needed a safe path out, so I looked for a way out that was progressive. It was difficult, and I’m exhausted, but I’m here.”

The 71-year-exile old’s comes after the electoral court, which is headed by the ruling party, prohibited her right-wing party from running in November’s election.

Berenice Quezada, the party’s vice-presidential candidate, had been placed under house arrest the previous week.

Nicaragua’s government has imprisoned 32 opposition politicians accused of treason three months before the country’s elections.

Seven prospective opponents to Ortega, who is seeking re-election for the fourth time, are among them.

The 75-year-old former guerilla was initially elected in 2007 as a member of the left-wing Sandinista National Liberation Front.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on his administration, accusing him of human rights violations and repression of opposition groups, which began with anti-government rallies in 2018.

Ortega claims that the opposition is attempting to destabilize him with the help of the US.

“I will never stop being Nicaraguan,” Monterrey, who has an American father and a Nicaraguan mother, stated despite her presence in Costa Rica. I’m going to keep fighting for Nicaragua; this isn’t the end.”

She plans to use her US citizenship to legalize her stay in Costa Rica.

“If at all feasible, I think I’ll stay in Costa Rica,” she remarked. “I want to be near my homeland.”

Opponents of Monterrey accuse her of impeding efforts by Nicaragua’s opposition parties and other social movements to unite against Ortega.

“It’s not that we’re divided; it’s that there have been differing viewpoints,” Monterrey added, claiming that the CxL is best placed to lead the charge.

Even though it was evident that the government was defrauding the public, we had to keep doing what we were doing.