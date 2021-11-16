To attract DeFi developers to Cardano, ADA Finance has launched a Haskell Academy program.

This year, the Cardano ecosystem has gotten a lot of attention as it becomes clear that it is Ethereum’s most serious opponent. Despite the project’s rapid growth, more appropriately educated developers are required to help Cardano attain its full potential. With the Haskell Academy curriculum, ADA Finance and Bitdegree hope to remedy this.

ADA Finance, a cross-dual-chain DeFi ecosystem, is spearheading the new effort, which will train Haskell developers on Cardano technology in partnership with BitDegree. More information about the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties may be found here.