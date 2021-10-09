To alleviate food shortages, Sri Lanka allows a sharp increase in food prices.

As food shortages increase amid a foreign currency crisis, the Sri Lankan government lifted price controls on key items on Friday in an effort to eliminate black market activity.

In the hopes of increasing supplies, the cabinet decided to lower prices for milk powder, wheat flour, sugar, and liquefied petroleum gas.

“Prices could rise by as much as 37% across the board,” a commerce ministry official told AFP, “but it is hoped that dealers would not earn excessive gains.”

Food, medication, and other critical things are in limited supply in the island nation of 21 million people due to a foreign money scarcity brought on by a pandemic recession.

On August 31, the government proclaimed a state of emergency due to food shortages and implemented rationing.

Farmers were forced to sell their rice to a government agency, and some was taken from private storage. However, when the shortages deteriorated, authorities relaxed restrictions on rice last week in an attempt to bring supply into the market.

Rice prices have climbed by more than a third since then, despite the fact that individuals can buy as much as they wish.

State stores only sold one kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of rice per person during rationing. Sugar and lentils were both rationed in the same way. Almost all individual dealers pulled out of the market.

On Thursday, Central Bank governor Nivard Cabraal informed reporters that he had approved a $50 million loan to free milk powder containers that had been stuck in Colombo port for three months.

Traders stated that when price limits were lifted on Friday, the price of a kilo of imported milk powder rose by more than a third to 1,300 rupees ($6.5). Gas prices are also expected to rise by around 35%.

Last year, the Sri Lankan GDP dropped by a record 3.6 percent as the coronavirus outbreak crippled the country’s important tourism industry.

Because of currency shortages, the government banned the import of non-essential commodities such as vehicles, replacement parts, and appliances in March 2020.

Sri Lanka had already been burdened by high international debt repayments.

At the end of August, Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves were $3.55 billion. Before the end of the year, it must repay approximately $2 billion in international debts.

It may be obliged to seek a bailout, according to some economists and opposition leaders.