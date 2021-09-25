To address the growing labor shortage, the UK will offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas.

The government announced Saturday that it will award up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to help alleviate chronic workforce shortages, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy.

The short-term visas, which will last until late December, come as ministers battle with a massive shortage of drivers and other vital personnel, which has harmed fuel supplies and other industries.

In recent days, a shortage of tanker drivers has generated long lines at gas stations, as people ignore government warnings not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to a lack of supply.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to expand the vital worker visa system is a U-turn from his government, which has tightened post-Brexit immigration laws, saying that Britain’s reliance on foreign labor must stop.

Despite a projected shortage of 100,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and warnings from numerous industries that supplies would run out, it has resisted the move for months.

Despite this, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that he was acting “as soon as possible” and that a broader package of measures revealed would guarantee that pre-Christmas preparations “remain on track.”

“In order for firms to retain new drivers, the industries must also do their role, with working conditions continuing to improve and deserved compensation rises continuing to be maintained,” he added.

The new steps will concentrate on swiftly increasing the number of new domestic drivers, including the deployment of Ministry of Defense driving examiners to assist in the provision of thousands of additional exams over the next 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and its partners will invest millions of pounds in educating 4,000 people to become HGV drivers, including the creation of new “skills bootcamps” to expedite the process.

Nearly 1 million letters will also be issued to all current HGV drivers, requesting that those who are not currently driving return to work.

After the epidemic and Brexit combined to worsen the haulier shortage and other crises, such as soaring energy prices, Johnson has been under increasing pressure to act.

The shortage of lorry drivers has harmed British manufacturers, restaurants, and supermarkets in recent weeks and months, in addition to affecting timely fuel deliveries.

Last month, McDonald’s ran out of milkshakes and bottled drinks, KFC had to eliminate some items from its menu, and restaurant chain Nando’s had to temporarily close dozens of locations owing to a scarcity of chicken.

Supermarkets are also feeling the heat, with Iceland and the frozen-food group.