Tipping the Work-Life Balance Scale to Earn More Than a Paycheck

Excerpt from the Business Career Advice Book

COVID-19 caused a significant shift in how many of us performed our jobs, including our physical office space, as well as when and how we conducted our tasks. The typical workday grew more flexible, allowing for exercise breaks in the middle of the day, family time, or simply wearing pajamas all day. As a result of these developments, it became more natural to rethink our priorities and strive for the elusive work-life balance. Dorie Clark, a top communications coach and branding expert, reveals creative ways to achieve your professional goals in tandem with your personal priorities in this excerpt from her new book, The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World (Harvard Business School Press, September 21). Clark’s book provides helpful advice on how to become a strategic thinker and achieve the outcomes that matter most to you.

Taking Advantage of Your Relationships

Relationships are extremely essential to the majority of us. Nonetheless, we’ve all seen or heard stories of the high-powered businessman who can’t manage to find time for his family despite claiming that they are the driving force behind everything he does. What if work and family were not a zero-sum game, but instead a series of smart decisions?

Phillip Van Nostrand is a high-end New York City photographer who charges thousands of dollars to capture weddings and parties. But he took a $500-a-day job to cover a “random JavaScript tech conference in San Francisco” for years.

Why? He’s from Santa Barbara, and the conference covered the cost of his cross-country flight. He explains, “I could spend a week with my family and it seemed like a free trip home for a half-work.” day’s

I’ve done the same thing, accepting lower fees to speak at conferences in North Carolina that I would have refused elsewhere since it allowed me to see my mother, who is now in her 80s. I also sought for ways to take her on excursions, such as taking her to a teaching job in Kazakhstan (where she was a hit with the kids, who took us out sightseeing in subzero conditions) and to lecture tours in Vietnam, Singapore, and France, to name a few.

When we are certain of our genuine selves. This is a condensed version of the information.