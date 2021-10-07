Tina Turner’s music rights are sold to BMG.

Tina Turner, the legendary American hitmaker, has sold her music rights to BMG in a significant deal, the record publisher revealed Wednesday, making her the latest legacy artist to cash in on their vast archive.

Turner’s artist’s share of her records and her music publishing writer’s share, as well as adjacent rights and her name, image, and likeness, are all included in the arrangement, according to BMG.

Turner, who is 81 years old, has sold over 100 million recordings worldwide. According to BMG, Warner Music will continue to be the Grammy-winning artist’s record label.

“Like any artist, the security of my life’s work, my musical inheritance,” Turner said in a statement released by BMG, adding that she was “assured” that her work was in “competent and reliable hands.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said the business was “proud” to manage Turner’s interests, which include hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Private Dancer.”

“It’s a responsibility we take very seriously and will work hard to fulfill. She is, without a doubt, the best “Masuch remarked.

The deal is part of a surge in song rights purchases as financial markets flock to the lucrative asset class of portfolios.

In many cases, the transactions came at exorbitant costs.

Bob Dylan reportedly sold his entire publishing portfolio to Universal Music Publishing Group for $300 million, while Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks reportedly sold a controlling stake in her repertoire for $100 million.

BMG represents or owns the rights to the work of superstars such as John Lennon and Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Kurt Cobain, and David Bowie, who are all part of the Bertelsmann media giant.

It stated that more acquisitions would be announced in the coming weeks.