Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, earned $265 million in 2020: Here’s How It Worked Out.

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple since 2011, when Steve Jobs, the company’s founder, stepped down from the post. He has proceeded to grow the internet corporation, which last year became the first to exceed a market value of $2 trillion. Cook’s work has rewarded him handsomely financially, with a salary of $265 million in 2020.

The chief executive officer’s base compensation was $3 million, but he received a $10 million bonus, according to his 2020 earnings breakdown. According to Bloomberg, the majority of Cook’s 2020 salary came through options awards totaling $250.3 million, with the remaining $1 million coming from perks.

Cook’s estimated net worth of $1.4 billion as of Aug. 29, 2021 is mostly due to Apple’s success. According to Forbes, the CEO owns around 3.3 million shares of the tech company and has sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of stock over the years.

Cook’s base income is currently $3.4 million per year, with an annual bonus of $8 million to $12 million. On top of his base income and bonuses, the millionaire is given a substantial number of Apple stock options. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has gotten $963.5 million in total pay from the software firm to date.

Cook was given a huge grant of options on the day he became Apple’s CEO, with the first vested in ten annual increments, and he was handed the first upfront. The majority of the grant was predicated on the success of the tech firm, thus the more success the firm achieved, the more he was paid.

Cook’s salary arrangement with Apple is coming to an end this year, and thus far the millionaire has received more than five million shares, valued at almost $750 million. According to Business Standard, the CEO was eligible for the prize after the tech company’s shares increased by 191.83 percent in the last three years.

The entrepreneur’s most recent monetary reward is roughly three times that of his ninth grant from last year, when he received 560,000 shares worth around $252 million before taxes. The value of the remuneration was calculated using a $450 per share pricing.