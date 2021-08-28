Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, receives a $750 million bonus.

According to a regulatory filing, Apple CEO Tim Cook received a $750 million incentive in recognition of his company’s performance during his ten years at the helm.

Cook’s bonus was given in the form of five million Apple shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Cook took over as CEO from Steve Jobs soon before his death in 2011, and the compensation reflects a stock option plan put in place at the time.

Apple’s market value has soared since then, with the California behemoth now valued at more than $2.4 trillion.

The stock reward consisted of 1.1 million shares based on Apple’s performance and 3.9 million time-based share awards, which all vested this month.

Cook still owns 3.2 million Apple shares, which are worth $483 million today.

Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at $1.4 billion, significantly behind that of other Silicon Valley tech titans.

Before succeeding Jobs as CEO, the Alabama native worked at Apple in a variety of capacities.

To diversify its revenue source, the iPhone maker ventured into new sectors of digital content and subscriptions under his leadership.