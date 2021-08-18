Tilray Bets On US Legalization, Acquires Majority Stake In MedMen Marijuana News: Tilray Bets On US Legalization, Acquires Majority Stake In MedMen Marijuana News: Tilray Bets On US Legalization

Tilray Inc., a Canadian cannabis business, announced on Tuesday that it had bought a majority investment in MedMen Enterprises Inc., based in Los Angeles.

Tilray will gain a stronger footprint in the emerging US market as a result of the deal.

“What MedMen provides for Tilray is a fantastic brand. Tilray’s chairman and CEO, Irwin Simon, stated Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that once legalization occurs, “it offers us the chance to own a fantastic company that we can eventually take into the rest of the globe.”

MedMen is based in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida, and was created in 2010. MedMen went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2018.

According to a news announcement detailing the transaction, Tilray and other investors bought 75 percent of MedMen’s outstanding secured convertible notes and 65 percent of its outstanding warrants. The total principal amount of the notes and warrants was around $165.8 million.

“We are dedicated on establishing the world’s leading cannabis-focused consumer branded company with a goal of $4 billion in revenue by the end of our fiscal 2024,” Simon said in a press release.

“Today’s investment in MedMen stocks, one of the most well-known brands in the $80 billion U.S. cannabis market, is a critical step toward achieving our goal of enabling Tilray to lead the U.S. market once legalization is in place.”

Despite the glacial pace of legalization in the United States, Wall Street remains optimistic about cannabis.

In April, Cowen Managing Director Vivien Azer told Yahoo Finance, “If you benchmark where the U.S. operators are trading relative to… beverages or tobacco, these companies are going to grow their top-lines at mid-teens to high-twenties compounded annual growth rates, which is multiples faster than anything I cover in beverages and tobacco.”