TikTok surpasses Facebook as the most popular app in 2020.

According to market research firm App Annie, TikTok was the most downloaded app in the world last year, surpassing Facebook and its messaging networks.

According to the research group, the Chinese-owned video app grew in popularity despite efforts by former President Donald Trump to prohibit it or compel a sale to US-based investors.

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is thought to have one billion users globally, including more than 100 million in the United States, and its short-form videos are particularly popular among youthful smartphone users.

On national security grounds, US President Joe Biden withdrew his predecessor’s executive orders banning TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat from US markets in June, but ordered a review of the potential threats of foreign-owned internet services.

TikTok rose from the fourth most downloaded app in 2019 to the top slot last year, according to App Annie data, while political discussion over the video-snippet sharing hit raged.

According to the market tracker, TikTok surpassed Facebook and two of the US internet giants’ chatting apps Messenger and WhatsApp along the way.

Because of TikTok’s success, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has added video features to capitalize on the trend.

Meanwhile, TikTok said last month that users can now upload movies up to three minutes long, double the previous limit to remain ahead of the competition.

Facebook has maintained that the rise of TikTok’s popularity refutes antitrust regulators’ accusations that the California company has a monopoly on social networking.