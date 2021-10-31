Tigrayan rebels claim an Ethiopian town in a major advance that the Ethiopian government denies.

Tigrayan rebels said on Sunday that they had taken control of a strategically important town in northern Ethiopia, but the government refuted the claims, claiming federal forces were fighting a “fierce” combat for Kombolcha and Dessie.

If true, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s (TPLF) quick advance in the almost year-long war would be reflected in the conquest of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels seized control of Dessie.

“Firmly in control of #Kombolcha,” TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter, marking a significant step forward in the rebels’ advance since retaking much of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanding into neighboring districts.

“There is currently severe fighting in Dessie and Kombolcha,” government spokesman Legesse Tulu said at a press briefing.

Much of northern Ethiopia is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making combat statements difficult to independently verify.

The combat in Kombolcha, south of Dessie, has fueled rumors that the TPLF is moving closer to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

Getachew claimed that the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia for three decades until 2018, had no “other motivation” but to end the “deadly blockade” on Tigray, which is suffering from a grave humanitarian catastrophe.

Fearful villagers in Kombolcha told AFP that they had spent the day huddled up in their houses as gunshots rang out in the streets, with TPLF members clashing with Ethiopian military and local militias.

Semira, 36, one of the few people who ventured out on Sunday, said she saw the rebels marching down the street after worshiping at a nearby mosque.

She told AFP, “I saw some military… heading out of the city with a couple trucks.”

Ethiopian troops were also seen departing on trucks, according to a trader named Hamdiu.

“The city is terrifyingly quiet right now… everyone is inside,” he told AFP, adding that he could see TPLF militants on the streets from his window.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on Ethiopians to use “every form of weapon… to prevent the destructive TPLF, to overturn it, and bury it” in a Facebook post.

“Dying for Ethiopia is a duty (for) all of us,” he said, reiterating the Amhara regional government’s earlier demand for locals to protect their communities.

On Sunday, the administration of Amhara, which includes Kombolcha and Dessie, issued a proclamation directing all government institutions to cease regular activities and devote their finances and attention to “the.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.