Three US meetings, two dead relatives, and one nuclear arsenal in Kim’s first decade.

North Korea’s once-young leader Kim Jong Un is now one of the world’s most seasoned leaders, observers say, and will use his nuclear weapons to challenge the West for decades to come.

Unlike most of his peers, Kim has no qualms about elections or term limits, and with his age on his side (he is just in his late 30s), he may expect to stay in government for decades if his health holds up.

It’s a totally different perspective than a democratic politician who is concerned with the news every day, and Kim already has more experience in power than most potential leaders of state.

Analysts suggest that the arc of his first ten years foreshadows his future path, from isolation to nuclear development to sharing the diplomatic stage with the world’s most powerful leaders.

“North Korea will retain its hostile stance with the United States and harass it by tactically confronting it,” Kim Jin-ha, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP.

Kim did not travel his isolated country or see any foreign heads of state for more than six years after gaining power after his father and predecessor Kim Jong Il died on December 17, 2011.

He forcefully cemented his control, murdering his uncle through marriage Jang Song Thaek for treachery. He was first considered as a figurehead for North Korea’s generals and Workers’ Party bureaucrats.

He was also accused of using a nerve agent to assassinate his elder half-brother Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Simultaneously, Kim witnessed North Korea’s forbidden weapons programs making significant progress.

He carried out four of the country’s six nuclear tests, as well as the 2017 launches of ballistic missiles capable of reaching the whole US mainland, all while defying increasingly harsh UN Security Council sanctions.

He swapped furious language with then-US President Donald Trump for months, stoking fears of a Korean Peninsula armed confrontation.

Then he declared the country’s nuclear weapons “perfect” and went outside to knock on the world’s door.

Kim became the first North Korean leader to meet a sitting US president at a high-profile Singapore summit in 2018 with the help of dovish South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, according to Soo Kim of the RAND Corporation, was essentially what made the