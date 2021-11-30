Three students were killed in a high school shooting in the United States, according to police.

According to officials, a 15-year-old student opened fire at a high school in rural Michigan on Tuesday, killing three other pupils before being apprehended.

The attack occurred shortly after noon at Oxford High School, and six people were injured, including one teacher, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

A second-year student was arrested and a firearm was confiscated in Oxford, a tiny town about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Detroit, although there was no clear explanation for what caused the attack.

“There was no resistance during the arrest, and the suspect has requested a lawyer and has made no statements regarding a motive,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters, “It’s an extremely unfortunate circumstance.”

“Right now, we have three deceased victims, all of whom are thought to be students,” he said.

He stated, “We have a lot of irate parents.”

Police said they got more than 100 911 emergency calls just after noon, and that the shooter fired 15-20 bullets from a semi-automatic handgun with multiple magazines over the course of roughly five minutes.

According to them, the offender was apprehended within five minutes of the initial 911 call.

During a visit to Minnesota, President Joe Biden was told of the shooting.

“My heart breaks for the families who are experiencing terrible pain,” he said.

“That entire neighborhood had to be in a state of shock right now,” says the author.

The incident “horrified” Elissa Slotkin, who represents the district north of Detroit in the US House of Representatives.

“I’ve been chatting with Oxford leaders, parents, and students, and we’re all praying for the well-being of all our young people, many of whom are in shock,” she said in a statement.

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a group that tracks mass shootings and advocates for gun regulation, it was the deadliest school shooting so far this year.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, there had been 138 school shootings in the United States in 2021 before Tuesday’s tragedy. There were 26 fatalities in those occurrences, but never more than two per incidence.

The deadliest school shootings in US history were the April 2007 attack on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, which claimed the lives of 33 people, including the shooter, and the December 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which claimed the lives of 28 people, including the shooter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.