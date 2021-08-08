Three Social Security Investing Strategies to Help You Fund Your Retirement.

When their jobs come to an end, many seniors today rely primarily on Social Security to meet their expenditures. You might do the same if you don’t have a lot of money when you retire.

That is why it is critical to maximize your Social Security benefits. And these tactics might just be your ticket to a bigger paycheck.

Your Social Security payments are determined by your income history, specifically the wages you earned during your 35 most profitable years in the workforce. As a result, the more money you earn, the larger the reward you will receive.

Of course, at your current job, you may only have so much earning potential. But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of earning money outside of that position.

You must pay taxes on any money you earn from a side job, such as driving for a ride-hailing service or building websites from home. While this is a shame, the good news is that your side income will be counted for Social Security purposes, perhaps resulting in a greater payment in the future.

Once you reach full retirement age, you are entitled to your full monthly benefit depending on your earnings history (FRA).

You are, however, permitted to file after FRA, and if you do, you will be awarded with a bigger benefit. In fact, if your FRA is 67 but you wait until you’re 70 to claim Social Security, your payments will increase by 24%. After then, the increase will last for the rest of your life.

The ability to coordinate their filings gives spouses who are each entitled to a Social Security benefit an edge over solo applicants. If you’re in this situation, one option is to have the lower earner of the two of you register for benefits at FRA. As a result, you’ll have some money coming in as a pair.

You can then have the higher earner defer payments until he or she reaches the age of 70. (which, to be clear, is when the delayed retirement credits that boost your benefits stop accruing). As a result, the greater benefit receives a hefty boost, giving you and your partner additional money to look forward to.

This choice is especially wise if the higher-earning partner is also significantly older and hence more likely. Brief News from Washington Newsday.