Three people were killed and six others were missing in the Sicily blast, which is still being investigated.

Firefighters combed through mountains of rubble on the Italian island of Sicily on Sunday for survivors after a major bomb that toppled multiple residential buildings and killed at least three people.

Despite the fact that two ladies were found alive in the rubble early Sunday after the buildings in Ravanusa, Sicily’s southern town, collapsed Saturday night, six people remained missing and three deaths were confirmed by Sicily’s regional civil defense agency.

The explosion, which happened about 1930 GMT Saturday and was thought to be caused by a gas leak, looked to have leveled four buildings in Ravanusa’s primary residential sector, which has a population of nearly 11,000 people.

Television footage showed a big empty space covered in rubble, wooden beams, and mangled steel, with nearby structures burnt and damaged.

As the day progressed, emergency rescue teams combed through the wreckage, removing concrete slabs and other objects, but there were no new evidence of survival.

“We haven’t heard signals under the rubble for a few hours now, since we saved two people this morning,” Luca Cari, a spokesman for Italy’s national firefighters, told Sky TG24 television.

“This isn’t to say we’ve given up hope,” says the author, “but the passage of time clearly does not favor us.”

According to the civil protection unit’s website, the incident included “four buildings,” while local news sources suggested the number was more.

Drone footage posted to the firefighters’ Twitter page showed smoke still rising from the wreckage site, as well as substantial indicators of damage to nearby structures, including roofs that had been partially blown off.

Firefighters sorted through the tall pile of concrete wreckage, which included a wrecked car and destroyed household equipment such as stoves, air conditioners, and refrigerators, aided by bulldozers.

According to Salvatore Cocina, chief of the provincial civil protection agency, the explosion sent a “big shock wave” 100 meters (328 ft) away.

The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, according to authorities, who have launched an inquiry.

“The gas most likely found a cavity in which to accumulate,” Giuseppe Merendino, the chief of firemen in the province of Agrigento, told Rainews24.

“This pocket of gas would then have found an unintentional trigger: an automobile, an elevator, or a power outlet.”

Sniffer dogs discovered the two women alive under the rubble, according to Merendino.

"Everything is really difficult because the buildings have collapsed on top of each other and the rubble has piled on top of each other," he says.