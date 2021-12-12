Three people were killed and six others were injured in a building explosion in Sicily.

Authorities on the Italian island of Sicily claimed three people were dead and six others were missing after an explosion caused multiple residential buildings to collapse.

After the collapse on Saturday night in the southern town of Ravanusa, two ladies were found alive in the wreckage, and rescuers and sniffer dogs were searching for the missing.

The death toll from the tragedy fluctuated throughout the morning, and Sicily’s regional civil protection organization verified on its Facebook page at 10:07 GMT Sunday that three individuals had been confirmed deceased, not four as previously reported.

Television footage showed a vast empty space in Ravanusa’s center filled with rubble, wooden beams, and mangled steel, with nearby buildings burnt and damaged.

It was unclear how many structures were destroyed in the blast. According to initial reports, only one apartment building was engaged in the event, but Sicily’s regional civil protection office stated on its website that “four structures were implicated.”

According to local news sources, up to ten structures were impacted.

Firefighters searched through the tall mound of concrete, which included a number of stoves, air conditioners, and other household goods.

According to Salvatore Cocina, chief of Sicily’s civil protection agency, the explosion sent a “big shock wave” 100 meters (330 ft) distant.

According to authorities, the explosion, which occurred at 1930 GMT Saturday, was likely caused by a gas leak. An inquiry has been launched.

“The gas most likely found a cavity in which to accumulate,” Giuseppe Merendino, the chief of firemen in the province of Agrigento, told Rainews24.

“This pocket of gas would then have found an unintentional trigger: an automobile, an elevator, or a power outlet.”

Merendino claimed sniffing dogs were used to find the two women who were discovered alive under the wreckage.

According to the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia, “everything is incredibly difficult because the buildings have collapsed on top of each other and the wreckage is overlaying.”

“To recover the missing, we need to hunt for gaps between the rubble,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, the dogs haven’t given us any more leads, so we’ll have to look for other options.”

Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo issued a Facebook appeal shortly after the incident, requesting “everyone accessible who has shovels and bulldozers.”

“It’s been a disaster,” he declared.

According to D’Angelo, about 50 people have been relocated as a result of the event.