Three people were killed and dozens were injured in a train crash in Czech Republic.

According to railway officials, two trains collided in a town in the Czech Republic’s west on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.

Ex 351 of the German business Die Laenderbahn’s Munich-to-Prague express collided with a regional train traveling in the opposite direction, between the Czech cities of Plzen and Domazlice.

Two of the dead, according to rescuers, were Czech engine drivers, one of whom was in charge of the German train. A female passenger on the regional train was the third victim.

According to local media, several foreigners were on board the German train, and some of them were among the injured.

On Twitter, national rail operator Sprava zeleznic wrote, “Unfortunately, according to the current information, a train crash… has killed three and left dozens of people injured.”

The firm added, “All passengers have been evacuated from the trains.”

Every passenger was accounted for, according to national police, who added that the accident occurred shortly after 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) in Milavce.

Earlier, rescuers said they were treating 31 patients whose lives were not in danger and seven others who were in a critical condition.

One segment of the German train was entirely crushed, according to images broadcast on Czech state television, but both carriages stayed upright.

“The train running on the Czech side is the responsibility of the CD,” the Ceske drahy, the state passenger rail operator, Die Laenderbahn stated in a statement.

“The Ex 351 did not respect a signal… and crashed into the regional train,” Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said.

As he drove to the accident scene, Havlicek observed, “The situation is serious.”

Andrej Babis, the Czech Prime Minister, tweeted his “sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.” It is critical to save other people’s lives. Then everything has to be looked into.”

He went on to say, “Unfortunately, this summer is full with tragedy.”

A unusual tornado struck multiple Czech villages and towns last month, killing at least five people.

Hundreds of rescuers, four helicopters, and many ambulances were deployed to the scene.

“The German Red Cross, the Bavarian ambulance service and doctors from (the German city of) Cham are also at the scene of the rail accident,” Czech police tweeted.

They said, “German police have also offered help.”

Three people were killed and others were injured in two train crashes in the Czech Republic in July of last year.