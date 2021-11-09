Three people have been arrested in Hong Kong for urging voters to cast blank ballots.

Three persons were arrested in Hong Kong on Tuesday for encouraging voters to cast blank ballots in upcoming elections, according to a corruption monitor, as the city pushes down on boycott efforts in the first election since Beijing overhauled the voting process.

Only individuals designated “staunch patriots” are permitted to participate in politics, and everyone running for public office must be screened for national security dangers, according to a recent revision.

The number of directly elected seats in Beijing’s legislature was also drastically cut by the edict.

The government has warned that boycotting the December 19 legislative election could violate the national security law, as it is wary of any move that might raise doubt on the new “patriots only” political model.

According to a statement released by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Tuesday, two men and one woman were the first persons arrested for allegedly “inciting another person not to vote, or to cast illegal votes.”

The new offense carries a potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of HK$200,000 (US$25,672).

The three, according to ICAC, had re-posted an internet request for blank votes. They’ve been granted bail and are now free to go.

Their arrest comes two weeks after Ted Hui, a self-exiled former lawmaker, asked Hong Kong voters to “throw a blank ballot to fight the unfair system” on Facebook.

Hui was dubbed “despicable” by Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security Chris Tang for “pettily urging residents to disobey the law” and encouraged people not to spread his tweet.

Hong Kong has never had completely open elections, but the current electoral reforms give pro-Beijing supporters considerably more power.

In the new system, just around a quarter of the seats in the legislature will be directly elected, rather than half.

The rest will be chosen by pro-Beijing committees and special interest groups that have been thoroughly vetted for their political allegiance.

After Hong Kong was rocked by massive, often violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing claims this vetting procedure is vital to restore stability and eliminate “anti-China elements.”

Pro-democracy candidates won a landslide in local elections that year, which were viewed as a referendum on the demonstrators’ demands.

Since then, the Chinese Communist Party has attempted to suppress opposition in the semi-autonomous city, enacting a security ordinance last summer and electoral reforms in March.

The leadership of the majority of Hong Kong’s major pro-democracy parties has been drained by arrests and prosecutions.

Last month, the city's largest pro-democracy party stated that none of its members had done so.