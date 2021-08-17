Three people are killed when a Russian military plane crashes during a test flight.

According to the aircraft’s developers, a Russian light military transport aircraft crashed during a test flight on Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board.

The Il-112 prototype aircraft caught fire before descending to the ground and exploding, according to images carried on Russian state television and posted on social media.

According to the United Aircraft Corporation (OAK) press office, the incident occurred “during the final approach for landing near the Kubinka airfield” west of Moscow.

The OAK later announced that all three crew members had died.

“There are no survivors, according to information from the accident site,” the group announced on Twitter.

It went on to say that no one was hurt on the ground as a result of the incident.

The plane’s right engine caught fire before the disaster, according to preliminary information, the OAK informed the Russian state news agency TASS.

Further information was not provided by the company.

A criminal inquiry has been opened by Russian investigators into a breach of safety regulations, according to a statement.

It went on to say that the crash scene was being investigated.

This weekend, the Kubinka air station, located 63 kilometers (39 miles) west of Moscow, will hold a massive military display.

Russia, which was historically known for aviation crashes, has recently improved its air traffic safety record.

However, poor aircraft maintenance and inadequate safety regulations persist, and the country continues to be plagued by fatal air accidents.