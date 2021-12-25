Three members of the Korean boy band BTS have tested positive for Covid-19.

Three members of the K-pop sensation BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from the United States, where they performed their first in-person concerts since the outbreak began, according to the group’s management.

According to Big Hit Music, rapper RM and vocalist Jin both tested positive for the virus on Saturday evening.

The news came just a day after the CIA announced that Suga, another septet member, was “administering self-care at home” after a positive test.

The South Korean band performed their first offline concerts in Los Angeles since the outbreak began in late November and early December.

They’ve been on vacation since then, with each of the three affected members returning on different dates to South Korea.

Jin has a minor fever, according to the agency, but RM and Suga are asymptomatic.

