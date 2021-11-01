Three Hong Kong activists have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Tiananmen Square Vigil.

Three Hong Kong activists, including media mogul Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty to charges related to last year’s illegal Tiananmen Square vigil on Monday.

Among the more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists indicted over the yearly remembrance event, Lai, Chow Hang-tung, and Gwyneth Ho will be the only defendants to face a full trial. All of the other defendants pleaded guilty to counts of instigating and participating in an unlawful assembly.

“I understand every word you stated,” Chow told the court, “but I don’t see why that was a crime.”

“Mourning is not considered a crime. I have entered a not guilty plea.” The annual June 4 vigil in Hong Kong has mourned the victims of Beijing’s 1989 assault on democracy and anti-corruption rallies in Tiananmen Square for three decades.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Hong Kong’s Victoria Park for the candlelight event, which became a symbol for the semi-autonomous economic hub’s political freedoms thanks to slogans calling for democracy and the end of China’s one-party rule.

However, Beijing has stated that it will no longer tolerate Tiananmen Square commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two sites in China where such events are permitted.

Authorities in Hong Kong prohibited the last two Tiananmen Square vigils, citing the coronavirus outbreak and security concerns.

Five more defendants appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to “inciting, holding, and participating in an unauthorised assembly.”

Previously, sixteen politicians and activists were sentenced to six to 10 months in prison for their roles in the vigil, including notable campaigner Joshua Wong, with a few receiving suspended sentences.

The court proceedings and the termination of the Tiananmen Square vigils, according to opponents, demonstrate how deeply Hong Kong’s legal and political landscape is being reshaped in China’s authoritarian image.

Following massive and often violent democratic rallies in Hong Kong in 2019, Chinese authorities initiated a campaign to rid the city of disloyal individuals and organisations, as well as enacting a new national security law that criminalizes much dissent.

More than 140 people have been arrested under the security law, largely for their political ideas and speech, and around half of them, including Lai, Chow, and Ho, have been prosecuted.

In other cases relating to the 2019 protests, Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid, was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Chow is a lawyer and a former vice-chairman of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance, which organized the Tiananmen Square vigils.

Ho is a former journalist who is now an activist.

Chow, Lai. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.