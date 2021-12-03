Three commercial space stations will get $415 million from NASA.

NASA granted three businesses hundreds of millions of dollars on Thursday to create commercial space stations to eventually replace the International Space Station, which is set to depart at the end of this decade.

Blue Origin, a business founded by Jeff Bezos, Nanoracks, and Northrop Grumman, a defense contractor, were awarded contracts worth $130 million, $160 million, and $125.6 million, respectively, to create their orbiting outposts.

Axiom Space, a fourth company, had already been awarded a $140 million contract.

To cut costs and focus on its lofty aims, including as establishing habitats on the Moon and preparing for a crewed journey to Mars, the US space agency is increasingly turning to private business to manufacture hardware it used to make itself.

“We’re cooperating with US firms to construct space destinations where people can visit, live, and work,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “This will allow NASA to continue paving a path in space for the benefit of humanity while also supporting commercial activity in space.”

Orbital Reef, which will accommodate up to ten people in the second half of the decade, is being developed by Blue Origin in collaboration with Sierra Space. It’s been dubbed “a mixed-use business park in space,” and it’ll help with microgravity research and production. “Starlab” is the name of Nanoracks’ space station, which it is creating with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin. Nanoracks has a biology lab, a plant habitation lab, a physical science and materials research lab, and an open workbench area planned for 2027.

Northrop Grumman, which already has a spaceship called Cygnus that delivers supplies to the ISS, intends to construct its station module by module, with places for science, tourist, and industrial experiments.

It’s been 21 years since the first long-term occupants arrived on the International Space Station, which has become a symbol of international cooperation, particularly between the US and Russia.

It is now rated safe until 2028, and incoming administrator Nelson has stated that he hopes it will last until 2030, when NASA expects the private sector to step up and replace it.