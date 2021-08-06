Three CNN employees were fired when they arrived at work without being vaccinated.

According to US media sources, three CNN staffers were sacked for failing to comply with the network’s coronavirus policy by arriving at work unvaccinated.

CNN President Jeff Zucker claimed in an internal message written to employees on Thursday and received by numerous US media sources that the firm had become aware of three employees who came to work unvaccinated in the previous week. They were all “terminated.”

In parts of the letter posted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, he wrote, “Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance stance on this.”

The names, occupations, and locations of the sacked employees were not mentioned in his memo. CNN did not respond to a request for comment right away.

The network had been depending on an honor system in which workers were stabbed but not needed to demonstrate proof. However, Zucker stated that this could change in the future.

According to the memo, inoculations are required for everyone reporting in the field, working with other employees, or accessing the offices.

The US federal government announced in May that it was allowed for companies to demand employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before physically entering the workplace.

Facebook, Google, and Microsoft have all stated that staff will be required to get vaccinated before returning to their US locations.

As the fast-spreading Delta strain generates another wave of Covid-19 cases, they are among numerous prominent US companies who have lately changed their virus policies, vaccine mandates, or return-to-work deadlines.

CNN’s company-wide September 7 return-to-work date will likely be postponed until some time in October, according to Zucker’s memo to employees.

He estimates that about a third of the network’s American newsroom workforce is now using the offices on a volunteer basis.