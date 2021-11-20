Thousands take to the streets in Austria and Australia to protest Covid curbs.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Austria and Australia on Saturday as outrage grew over new Covid restrictions imposed to combat a resurgent pandemic, causing rioting in a Dutch city and a French island overnight.

Europe is dealing with a new surge of diseases, and several governments have strengthened their controls, with Austria ordering a national partial lockdown on Friday, the most severe restrictions in Western Europe in months.

Other African countries have imposed less stringent restrictions, such as banning unvaccinated people from eating establishments such as restaurants and bars.

Vaccine mandates, which are not universal and have only been applied to select vocations by state authorities, were met by 10,000 people marching in Sydney and rallies in other major Australian cities.

“They claim it’s alright (to vaccinate children) in Australia, where a fanatical cult rules our health systems,” right-wing politician Craig Kelly told a cheering Sydney crowd.

Protests in Rotterdam, the Dutch port city, were marred by violence on Friday, with police firing warning shots and demonstrators setting fires. Two people were admitted to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Arson and looting were also reported overnight in Guadeloupe, a French Caribbean island where a night curfew has been imposed.

Thousands of people gathered near the Chancellery in central Vienna on Saturday to protest the new regulations, in response to a demand from the far-right FPO party.

They waved banners denouncing the “Corona dictatorship” and the “societal divide.”

“It’s not usual for the government to deny us our rights,” said Katarina Gierscher, 42, who drove six hours to attend the march.

“The government is attempting to split us up. We must stick together.” 8.9 million Austrians will be unable to leave their homes except to go to work, shop for necessities, and exercise starting Monday. The limits will remain for 20 days at first, with a 10-day assessment following that.

From February 1 next year, vaccination against Covid-19 will be required in the Alpine nation.

On Saturday, organizers called off a Dutch protest, but a few hundred people assembled in Amsterdam and a similar number marched through Breda in the south.

The group that called off the Amsterdam march claimed on Facebook that it did so because “all hell broke free in Rotterdam last night.”

“The riots and excessive violence against police, riot police, and firefighters in Rotterdam last night were frightening,” Dutch Security Minister Ferd Grapperhaus stated.

Guadeloupe, a French overseas territory, was likewise tumultuous overnight.

"It was a really tumultuous night," a police source told AFP, adding that live shots were used.