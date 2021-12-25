Thousands take part in anti-coup rallies in Sudan.

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators gathered on Saturday, two months after a military coup, demanding that soldiers “return to the barracks” and a transition to civilian government.

Despite a large deployment by security personnel, witnesses reported masses marched through Khartoum’s streets, despite security forces blocking bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cutting phone lines, and restricting internet access ahead of the planned protests.

According to the independent Doctors’ Committee, at least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, and Khartoum’s state governor has warned that security forces “will deal with those who disobey the law and create disturbance.”

Demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace in Khartoum, which has been under military rule since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.

For weeks, Burhan kept civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest.