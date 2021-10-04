Thousands rally in Georgia in support of ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned.

Thousands of supporters of Georgia’s imprisoned ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili demonstrated outside his prison on Monday to demand his release after the prime minister threatened him with more charges if he did not “behave.”

On the eve of Saturday’s municipal elections, Saakashvili, the founder of Georgia’s largest opposition party, the United National Movement, and president from 2004 to 2013, came from exile and was quickly jailed.

Supporters gathered in front of the prison in Rustavi, outside of the capital Tbilisi, waving Georgian flags and screaming Saakashvili’s name, vowing to launch huge protests in the following days.

“Saakashvili, who rebuilt Georgia, is in prison, and those who are destroying the country are in power,” Natela Svanidze, a 51-year-old nurse, told AFP.

“It’s imperative that he be freed free.”

In 2018, Saakashvili was found guilty of misuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in his absence.

His detention exacerbated a long-running political crisis in Georgia, where opposition parties claimed massive fraud in last year’s parliamentary elections, which the ruling Georgian Dream party won by a razor-thin margin.

In broadcast statements on Sunday, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili remarked, “No one on the globe can persuade us to release Saakashvili.”

After acquiring Ukrainian citizenship, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer had his Georgian passport revoked, and he went on to lead a government agency overseeing reforms in that country.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he will pursue Saakashvili’s release.

“Saakashvili will serve out his term in full and then, of course, he can return to Ukraine,” Garibashvili said.

Saakashvili, according to Georgia’s prime minister, had a choice.

“Saakashvili had to leave politics or we would have had to detain him,” he stated, adding, “he best behave or new charges will be brought against him and others will join him (in prison).”

“The man is not resigning from politics, asking for forgiveness, or seeking a pardon,” Garibashvili continued.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, a longstanding opponent of Saakashvili, has stated that she “will never pardon” him.

After his arrest, the 53-year-old denied involvement, called his sentencing politically motivated, and went on hunger strike.

The ruling Georgian Dream party received 46.7 percent of the vote in Saturday’s local elections, while the opposition forces received 53.3 percent.

In several important cities, Saakashvili’s UNM party obtained a majority.

Second round runoffs between mayoral candidates from the Georgian Dream and the UNM are planned on October 30 in all of the main cities, including the capital Tbilisi.

