Thousands pay their respects to slain Dutch journalist ‘Hero’.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Amsterdam on Wednesday to pay their respects to killed Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, paying his tribute to the national “hero” who was gunned down in broad daylight two weeks ago in an Amsterdam street.

A huge line formed outside the Carre Theatre in the Dutch capital at 7:00 a.m., with many people in tears as they bid their goodbyes to a man whose tireless campaigning on behalf of crime victim families earned him great respect and appreciation.

De Vries, 64, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio on July 6. He was a notable reporter who had been involved in a court case against one of the country’s most sought drug dealers.

He died nine days later in the hospital.

Brenda van Coevorden, 66, a somber-looking mourner, remarked, “It’s essential to say farewell.”

She told AFP, “I am extremely sad that we have lost an icon.”

“He was extremely important to the Netherlands. Ruth van Rosmalin remarked, “He’s done so many nice things.”

“He was a hero to us. He advocated for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves,” she explained.

By noon, the line had grown to almost half a kilometer as more mourners gathered, some bringing flowers and others wearing T-shirts bearing the dead reporter’s face.

Thousands more were expected to arrive throughout the day in a “extraordinary” display of sadness, according to an RTL official.

A white casket was covered with dozens of red roses and a giant portrait of De Vries at the top of the auditorium.

A football jersey from Ajax, of which the late journalist was a huge fan, was displayed next to the coffin in a frame.

Mourners were encouraged not to take too long paying their respects so that everyone could perform a walk-past this evening.

According to an AFP correspondent, many of those leaving the theater were in tears.

“Peter R.,” says the narrator. De Vries was not deserving of such treatment. Ton Trompert, 61, broke down as he remarked, “He was way too young, and that makes me terribly sad.”

De Vries’ family and friends will say their goodbyes in a private ceremony on Thursday, while radio stations will play De Vries’ favorite song throughout the day, according to Dutch national newscaster NOS.

Shortly after the incident, two men were apprehended.

The two males were recognized by Dutch media as Kamil E., a Polish national. While the police investigation continues, Delano G, 35, and his brother, Delano G, 21, will be held in detention.

The assassination of De Vries, who initially gained notoriety. Brief News from Washington Newsday.