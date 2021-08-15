Thousands of people were injured in Haiti’s earthquake, and hospitals are struggling to treat them.

Those injured in the massive earthquake that struck havoc on Haiti on Saturday swarmed an overloaded hospital near the epicenter, huddled on benches, curled up in chairs, or even lying on the floor.

The emergency center in Les Cayes, in southwestern Haiti, where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 724 people on Saturday morning, is awaiting reinforcements to assist treat some of the thousands of injured.

“There were only three doctors in the emergency department at the time of the earthquake,” stated Dr Michelet Paurus.

“It’s getting better this morning since we received orthopedists, surgeons, and nearly 42 residents from throughout the department’s hospitals.”

Dr. Rudolphe Steven Jacques, 26, arrived from the capital, Port-au-Prince, in the hard-hit area.

“There is a chronic lack of equipment,” he told AFP, motioning to a woman sitting in a corner with a massive open cut on her leg.

“This woman has been waiting for me to do a suture for a long time, but I don’t have a tray for it right now.”

As more patients arrive, doctors and patients jostle in the small hospital rooms.

“I wasn’t expecting so many more injured people to show up this morning. They’re coming from more isolated places, according to Jacques, who added that rescue personnel were “doing our best to treat people.”

According to the country’s civil protection office, the severe quake destroyed 1,500 structures and damaged over 5,000 more, trapping hundreds of people under rubble and injuring at least 2,800 people.

The overwhelming influx of injured soon overwhelmed hospitals in the country’s third-largest city, which was near the epicenter of the quake.

“A tremor tossed me in the air and I landed on my arm when the earthquake happened,” Venel Senat, now in his forties, remembered. “Neighbors came over to assist me in getting a taxi. I visited numerous hospitals, but all of them were overburdened.

“I arrived here this morning and was finally taken care of. As he waited for the medication prescribed to him to be ready at the hospital, the pharmacy in town remained closed, he added, “I got an X-ray for free and they also put this cast on for free.”

Many of the injured, who had already been treated but were being monitored, gathered on the lawns surrounding the buildings, shocked by the repeated aftershocks and concerned that the damaged structures might fall.

“People are reluctant to return inside, but it’s supposed to rain tonight,” Paurus said as he moved quickly between departments.

Already hurt, bereft, and scared to stay inside, Brief News from Washington Newsday, Les.