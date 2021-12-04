Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Serbia to protest a mining project.

Thousands of protesters stopped key roads across Serbia on Saturday, voicing their displeasure with a government-backed plan to allow mining giant Rio Tinto to harvest lithium from the Balkan country.

Protesters flooded a key highway and bridge connecting the city to outlying regions of Belgrade, chanting anti-government slogans and holding posters critical of the mining proposal.

According to local media accounts, smaller rallies were organized in other Serbian cities, with small scuffles between demonstrators and counter-protesters in Belgrade and Novi Sad in the north.

“They gave foreign corporations carte blanche to do anything they wanted on our territory. They put us out on a platter for anyone who wants to come in and steal what they want “During the protest, Vladislava Cvoric, a 56-year-old economist, said AFP.

The protests came after masked men stormed a gathering in Sabac, western Serbia, last week, triggering indignation on social media and suspicions that the government was deploying hooligans to stifle the movement.

Large reserves of lithium, a critical component in electric car batteries, have been discovered near the western town of Loznica, where the Anglo-Australian company is purchasing land but is still waiting for the state’s final approval to begin mining.

Lithium deposits were identified in the Loznica region by Rio Tinto in 2006.

According to Vesna Prodanovic, head of Rio Sava, Rio Tinto’s sister business in Serbia, the corporation plans to invest $2.4 billion (2.12 billion euros) in the project.

Critics accuse President Aleksandar Vucic’s administration of facilitating unlawful land seizures and neglecting environmental issues.

The protests take place months before expected national elections next year, with critics blaming protest organizers of sowing discord in order to delegitimize Vucic ahead of the vote.