Thousands of failed drug tests have resulted in a massive shortage of truck drivers in the midst of a supply chain meltdown.

While a backlog of container ships at U.S. ports is causing merchants issues, a shortage of truck drivers to transfer goods to stores is causing even more trouble, and the reason for the shortage may surprise you.

According to official data cited by the New York Post, more than 72,000 truck drivers have failed drug tests mandated by the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse and enforced by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration since January 2020.

According to the America Trucking Association, there are roughly 80,000 driver shortages due to a high number of retirements, a low percentage of female drivers, and drug test failures. According to the New York Post, this is an increase from the 60,800 driver shortfall in 2018 and the 50,700 driver shortage in 2017.

According to Jeremy Reymer, CEO of industry recruiter DriverReach, “it’s a staggering number of drivers we’ve lost” as a result of the new drug-testing requirements.

If a driver completes a “Return to Duty” program, they can be removed off the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse registry, but many do not. According to data, up to 54,494 violators have not enrolled in the program, and experts predict they will not, according to the New York Post.

Marijuana is permitted in 18 states for recreational use and 36 states for medical use, although it is still considered a federal criminal in the majority of cases (56 percent). According to the news outlet, amphetamine and methamphetamine breaches account for another 18% of cases, while cocaine and opiates account for 15% and 4% of drug test failures, respectively.

The demand for drivers is growing, with the American Trucking Association estimating that almost 1 million more drivers will be required over the next ten years. Based on turnover rates and increasing freight demands, this corresponds to 110,000 additional drivers every year over the next ten years.

The American Trucking Association’s chief economist, Bob Costello, told the New York Post, “This is a warning to the entire supply chain that if nothing changes, one day consumers could go to the grocery store and instead of seeing seven varieties of apples, there will only be three because a shipment didn’t make it in.”

Truck drivers earn between $70,000 and $60,000 per year on average, with sign-on bonuses of up to $15,000.