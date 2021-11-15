Thousands of baby clothes by Hanna Andersson have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Hanna Andersson has voluntarily recalled two of their baby outfits due to the risk of choking. The “Baby Ruffle Rompers” and “Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets” are affected. The snaps on the goods can really get detached, providing a choking hazard to little children.

“Because the garment’s interlining did not cling properly to the product, the snaps do not have the essential reinforcement,” Hanna Andersson explained. “This could cause the snaps to tear through the cloth, loosen, and fall off, posing a choking hazard.” The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the United States