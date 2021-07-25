Thousands of Afghan families are fleeing the Taliban’s former stronghold.

Officials claimed Sunday that more than 22,000 Afghan civilians have fled their homes to flee fighting in Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold, as four suspected terrorists were captured in connection with this week’s rocket strike on Kabul.

Since early May, violence has risen in numerous regions, notably Kandahar, after insurgents launched a massive attack only days after US-led foreign forces completed their final pullout.

The Taliban’s brutal onslaught has seen the terrorists encircle seven provincial capitals and capture scores of districts and border crossings.

In Kandahar, the fighting has uprooted 22,000 families in the last month, according to Dost Mohammad Daryab, the provincial refugee department’s chairman.

“They’ve all relocated from the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods to safer areas.”

Fighting raged on the outskirts of Kandahar city on Sunday.

“Some security officers, particularly the police, have been negligent, allowing the Taliban to get so close,” Lalai Dastageeri, deputy governor of Kandahar province, told AFP.

“Right now, we’re attempting to organize our security forces.”

The displaced persons, estimated to number over 154,000, were housed in four camps put up by local authorities.

Hafiz Mohammad Akbar, a Kandahar native, said the Taliban had taken over his home after he escaped.

“They made us leave… “I am currently living in a compound with my 20-member family with no toilet,” Akbar explained.

Residents are concerned that the fighting will worsen in the coming days.

“If they genuinely want to fight, they should go to the desert and fight,” Khan Mohammad, who went to a camp with his family, remarked.

“They can’t rule a ghost town even if they win.”

Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city after Kabul, has a population of 650,000 people.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the southern province was the epicenter of their rule.

After being driven from power in 2001 by a US-led invasion in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban have led a murderous insurgency that has lasted to this day.

The group’s most recent attack, which began in early May, has seen them seize control of half of the country’s 400 districts.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated earlier this week that the Taliban appear to be gaining “strategic momentum” on the battlefield.

However, Human Rights Watch reported that the Taliban were perpetrating crimes against people in areas they had taken control of, including the town of Spin Boldak near the Pakistani border, which they had taken earlier this year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.