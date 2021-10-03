Thousands march in support of abortion rights in the United States.

Tens of thousands of women walked to the streets throughout the United States on Saturday, wearing pink hats and T-shirts and chanting “Hands off my body” in rallies against a conservative push to restrict abortion access.

Under beautiful skies in Washington, approximately 10,000 demonstrators gathered in a square near the White House before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the divisive subject.

Several women – and men – costumed as late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America’s famed women’s rights advocate, who died last year, brandished posters that read “Mind your uterus” and “Make abortion legal.”

The long-running debate in America over the practice has intensified since a Texas law went into effect on September 1 prohibiting practically all abortions, sparking a heated backlash in the courts and Congress but few public protests until now.

The rallies took place in more than 600 cities two days before the Supreme Court was scheduled to reconvene, according to organizers, who estimated that hundreds of thousands of people attended across all 50 states.

Laura Bushwitz, a 66-year-old retired Florida teacher protesting in Washington wearing a garment with photos of women activists and politicians, said, “Women are humans, we are complete humans, and we ought to be treated like full beings.”

“We should be able to make our own decisions about how we use our bodies. Period.”

Michaellyn Martinez, a lady in her seventies with short hair, told AFP she became pregnant at the age of 19, several years before the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, which established the right to an abortion until a fetus is viable outside the womb.

Martinez had a daughter and married, but the couple divorced two years later. “Not having access to birth control and abortion changed my entire life,” she said. “I don’t want us to go back to when I was a teenager.”

The demonstrators were met by counter-protests at the Supreme Court. The two factions were held apart by a chain of riot cops.

In Manhattan’s Foley Square, activists gathered with posters reading “We are not ovary-acting” and “I have a vagenda.”

Juliette O’Shea, 17, rallied about 30 students from her Manhattan high school to “express sympathy” with Texas.

"We're attempting to demonstrate that we're a formidable force.